NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 7, 2017, file shows a Microsoft Widows sign on display at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows operating system. Microsoft says the NSA notified the company about it. A fix was made available Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that could allow hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications.

But rather than exploit the flaw for its own intelligence needs, the NSA tipped off Microsoft so that it can fix the system for everyone.

Microsoft released a free software patch to fix the flaw Tuesday and credited the agency for discovering it. The company said it has not seen any evidence that hackers have used the technique discovered by the NSA.

Amit Yoran, CEO of security firm Tenable, said it is “exceptionally rare if not unprecedented” for the U.S. government to share its discovery of such a critical vulnerability with a company.

Yoran, who was a founding director of the Department of Homeland Security’s computer emergency readiness team, urged all organizations to prioritize patching their systems quickly.

An advisory sent by the NSA on Tuesday said “the consequences of not patching the vulnerability are severe and widespread.”

Microsoft said an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by spoofing a code-signing certificate so it looked like a file came from a trusted source.

“The user would have no way of knowing the file was malicious, because the digital signature would appear to be from a trusted provider,” the company said.

If successfully exploited, an attacker would have been able to conduct “man-in-the-middle attacks” and decrypt confidential information on user connections, the company said.

Some computers will get the fix automatically if they have the automatic update option turned on. Others can get it manually by going to Windows Update in the computer’s settings.

Microsoft typically releases security and other updates once a month and waited until Tuesday to disclose the flaw and the NSA’s involvement. Microsoft and the NSA both declined to say when the agency notified the company.

The agency shared the vulnerability with Microsoft “quickly and responsibly,” Neal Ziring, technical director of the NSA’s cybersecurity directorate, said in a blog post Tuesday.

Priscilla Moriuchi, who retired from the NSA in 2017 after running its East Asia and Pacific operations, said this is a good example of the “constructive role” that the NSA can play in improving global information security. Moriuchi, now an analyst at the U.S. cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said it’s likely a reflection of changes made in 2017 to how the U.S. determines whether to disclose a major vulnerability or exploit it for intelligence purposes.

The revamping of what’s known as the “Vulnerability Equities Process” put more emphasis on disclosing unpatched vulnerabilities whenever possible to protect core internet systems and the U.S. economy and general public.

Those changes happened after a group calling itself “Shadow Brokers” released a trove of high-level hacking tools stolen from the NSA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay"

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Rent vs. Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent vs. Buy"

Tax Exemption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New Apartments

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Apartments"

Minot Murder Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Update"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge