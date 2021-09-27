NTSB investigates Montana plane crash that kills 2, hurts 1

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people and critically injured a third in southern Montana on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board says the Beech 35S plane crashed at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday near Billings.

Yellowstone County’s disaster and emergency services director says the only survivor of the crash was critically injured but he didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

The Yellowstone County sheriff says responders arrived to find the plane on fire in a wooded area near an airstrip.