NTSB investigates Montana plane crash that kills 2, hurts 1

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people and critically injured a third in southern Montana on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board says the Beech 35S plane crashed at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday near Billings.

Yellowstone County’s disaster and emergency services director says the only survivor of the crash was critically injured but he didn’t know the extent of his injuries.

The Yellowstone County sheriff says responders arrived to find the plane on fire in a wooded area near an airstrip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories