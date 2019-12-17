Live Now
NTSB prelim report: Plane in crash near Chamberlain, SD reached peak altitude of 460 feet

In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an NTSB air safety investigator begins the initial examination of the wreckage of the Pilatus PC-12 that crashed in Chamberlain, S.D., on Nov. 30, 2019, shortly after departure from Chamberlain Municipal Airport. (NTSB via AP)

WASHINGTON (KELO) — A prelim report released by the National Transportation Safety Board Tuesday said the pilot and a passenger worked for three hours to remove snow and ice from the airplane before it took off and crashed, killing nine people, on Nov. 30 near Chamberlain. 

According to the NTSB prelim report, only facts of the on-scene investigation are uncovered. No analysis or probable cause for the accident will be determined until the end of the investigation, which could last two more years. You can read the report in the document below.

The plane was carrying 12 people when it crashed. All of the victims were from Idaho. Members of the Hansen family were returning home from a hunting trip when the plane went down. The passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. Two people in their 20s and a teenager survived the crash.

Courtesy Hansen family via EastIdahoNews.com

The report says prelim data recovered from the Pilatus PC12 airplane said takeoff began from runway 31 at 12:31 p.m. The plane then rolled 10 degrees to the left right after takeoff. 

The roll decreased to five degrees left as the plane climbed to 170 feet above the ground and then reversed to five degrees right. 

Next, the airplane entered a 64-degree left bank as it reached a peak altitude of 460 feet above ground. The cockpit stall warning and stick shaker became active about one second after liftoff. The stick pusher became active about 15 seconds after liftoff and continued intermittently for the duration of the flight, which ended two minutes after takeoff at 12:33 p.m.

There were no radio communications from the pilot and radar contact was never established. The recorder captured cockpit sounds; the NTSB will produce a transcript using a group of technical experts. 

Before the flight, the pilot and passenger worked for three hours to remove snow and ice from the airplane, according to the report. Witnesses reported visibility was limited by snow at the time of the crash. 

Weather at the time was overcast with clouds at 500 feet, ½-mile visibility in moderate snow with wind from the direction of 20 degrees (north) at 6 knots (7 mph). Temperature and dew point were both 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit.   

Freezing rain and snow were observed in the area of the airport the afternoon before and overnight.

The crash site was found more than an hour after takeoff at 1:57 p.m. It was approximately three-fourths of a mile west of the airport in a corn field. The debris path was 85-feet long.

Page 1 of NTSB Prelime Report on Chamberlain Plane Crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

