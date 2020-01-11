NY: Animals excited for Christmas tree snacks

There’s a great way to recycle Christmas trees that you may be completely unaware of.

You can feed them to camels and bison, and they absolutely love it.

An animal park in New York state shows us how it’s done.

“While many people are taking down their Christmas trees after the holiday, we’re starting to use them,” said Jordan Patch, Park Owner.

“We have Randy and Lucy and they are excited to receive their first tree of the season. They’ll essentially eat the entire tree including the bark.”

“They’re capable of eating just about anything in that harsh desert environment that they’re from, so eating a pine tree is no different than eating the sticks, twigs, brushes, prickers, cacti you name it,” said Patch.

“They may lay on it a little bit, pick it up in the air toss it around have some fun and at the end of the day, essentially tomorrow we’ll be pulling out…”

“In addition to our Dromedary camels getting a tree today, also our bison. They will eat them, they will play with them, and they get much more rambunctious than some of our other species,” said Patch.

“Our tree may stay on the ground or it may be thrown 10 feet, 12 feet, 15 feet in the air To really put another use to something that’s already been celebrated by humans, and now by animals, that’s just fun all the way around.”

The park owner notes the trees are inspected for hooks and ornaments before they’re given to animals, and they’re only given to animals that can safely digest them.