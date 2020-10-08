Ocean Spray gifts truck to TikTok star who went viral for lip-synching Fleetwood Mac song and sipping juice

Ocean Spray gave away a truck to a man whose TikTok post went viral as he sipped juice and lip-synched to a Fleetwood Mac song while riding a skateboard. Nathan Apodaca, 37, later recreated his original video in his new ride.

Representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership surprised Apodaca at his RV in Idaho on Tuesday. In a video posted by Apodaca, he’s left speechless upon seeing the red 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with a trunk full of Ocean Spray that he can now call his own.

Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes said in a statement to CBS News that Apodaca has brought “joy” in a challenging year.

“Once we saw his video, we knew we wanted to gift Nathan with something meaningful to him, and yesterday delivered a cranberry red truck full of Ocean Spray. We can’t wait to see him driving it around as he listens to his tunes,” Hayes said.

Apodaca, who goes by 420doggface208, thanked Ocean Spray and filmed a new TikTok video in his truck. The video received more than 12 million views on the platform since Tuesday.

Ocean Spray wasn’t the only big name to get involved with the trend started by Apodaca. Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood posted his own version earlier this week and told Apodaca he wants to make a video with him. “Dreams” also experienced a boost with the video’s popularity. Between October 2-8, the song climbed to No. 18 on the Rolling Stone’s popular songs of the week list after sitting on the No. 28 spot the week prior.

Apodaca achieved viral fame after filming himself skateboarding, swigging on the Ocean Spray brand Cran-Raspberry juice and singing to “Dreams” on a highway. That video, posted on September 25, was viewed more than 27 million times.

Apodaca received $10,000 in donations, according to TMZ. The Idaho native told the outlet the he was living in an RV without running water and he was traveling via skateboard because his car needed an upgrade. He said he’s giving $5,000 to his mother and bought clothes for his daughter.