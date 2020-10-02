Office: SD Gov. Kristi Noem wasn’t in close contact with Trump at fundraiser

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the governor was not in close contact with President Donald Trump when the two were at a fundraiser n Minnesota this week.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury says Noem tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night, the day before the fundraiser in the Minneapolis suburb of Shorewood.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Some have been critical of the Republican governor’s soft approach to the coronavirus epidemic in South Dakota where health officials reported all-time highs for the toll of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 deaths and 747 more people who tested positive.

