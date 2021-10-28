Official: Meeting didn’t impact Noem daughter’s application

FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor’s office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

South Dakota’s labor secretary says officials had decided to give Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter another chance to win her state real estate appraiser license even before a meeting in the governor’s office that has spurred conflict of interest questions.

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative committee that’s investigating the July 27 meeting.

The Associated Press reported last month about the meeting, which included Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, just days after a state agency moved to deny Peters’ license.

Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in such a meeting.

However, she defended her department’s handling of Peters’ licensure.