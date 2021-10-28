Official: Meeting didn’t impact Noem daughter’s application

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor’s office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

South Dakota’s labor secretary says officials had decided to give Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter another chance to win her state real estate appraiser license even before a meeting in the governor’s office that has spurred conflict of interest questions.

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative committee that’s investigating the July 27 meeting.

The Associated Press reported last month about the meeting, which included Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, just days after a state agency moved to deny Peters’ license.

Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in such a meeting.

However, she defended her department’s handling of Peters’ licensure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories