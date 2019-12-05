Shooter dead, multiple injured after Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one male victim receiving treatment in guarded condition. Pali Momi also reportedly has another victim but did not give word on the condition.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

One person is dead and multiple are injured. Confirmation from the scene said that the shooter died.

The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor, according to Pearl Harbor.

Officials said that he reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

Officials said that base security and the Navy investigative services are investigating the scene. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, according to officials.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

The public was advised to avoid heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

The incident also prompted the lockdown of three schools, according to the Department of Education. The schools were Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.

GOV. DAVID IGE

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.

ORIGINAL:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to an active shooter, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Officials received the report at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

BSC Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Student"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge