Officials investigate suspicious package at Line 3 protests

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oil pipeline file photo (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a protester allegedly threw a suspicious package at the construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline.

A bomb squad was called to the area on Friday, but there were no immediate details.

Enbridge says the company has evacuated the area and shut down its pipelines out of an abundance of caution. It was not immediately clear how many protesters were in the area, or how many people were evacuated.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says there were no immediate arrests.

A protest group said on Facebook that there were no explosives.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Help For Small Business

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 2/19

Go Red

Transgender Bill Protest

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Puppy dumped outside dog shelter

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Your complete weekend forecast

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 19

NDC FEB 19

Homeless Update

State Wrestling

WDA Hockey

Basketball

SYSK NY To Go

Century Patriots Hockey

Vaccine Delays

New Strain & Surge Potential

KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

Power Grid Bills

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News