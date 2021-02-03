Officials say $44M in fake sports gear seized over past year

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Don Yee, one of sports’ most influential agents, Tom Brady is one of his clients, has teamed with former ESPN and NFL Network executive Jamie Hemann to develop HUB Football. The concept is simple, though the implementation could be very complex: It will provide opportunities for college players and street free agents to be seen in action by NFL teams. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

As the Big Game approaches, officials say more than 169,000 counterfeit sports-related items worth $44 million were seized in the past year.

The effort, known as Operation Team Player, begins at the end of each Big Game and continues through the next.

It’s overseen by a unit of Homeland Security Investigations, part of the Homeland Security Department.

Officials appeared at a news conference with dozens of counterfeit NFL jerseys and hats, fake rings and numerous other sports items.

Officials say people should take care of where and how they buy team merchandise and look for proper logos and other markings.