Officials say $44M in fake sports gear seized over past year

As the Big Game approaches, officials say more than 169,000 counterfeit sports-related items worth $44 million were seized in the past year.
The effort, known as Operation Team Player, begins at the end of each Big Game and continues through the next.
It’s overseen by a unit of Homeland Security Investigations, part of the Homeland Security Department.
Officials appeared at a news conference with dozens of counterfeit NFL jerseys and hats, fake rings and numerous other sports items.
Officials say people should take care of where and how they buy team merchandise and look for proper logos and other markings.