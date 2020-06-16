Officials say veteran telehealth appointments increased by 1000% in the last four months

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:
VA Video Connect Demo

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Telehealth video appointments for Veterans increased from around 10,000 to 120,000 appointments a week between February and May, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The department believes the 1000% increase was from VA providers and Veterans taking precautions against COVID-19.

“VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. The platform allows for more than 25,000 virtual appointments per day.

Additionally, more than 26,000 tablets have been distributed to Veterans across the country to help expand access for those who lack the technology or internet connection. Wireless providers are waiving data charges for VA Video Connect to further allow Veterans access to telehealth services.

Find out how you can set-up an appointment on VA Video Connect in the video below:

