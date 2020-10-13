Officials to give an update on fatal crash involving South Dakota AG investigation Tuesday at 1 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in South Dakota will be giving an update on the fatal crash investigation involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Gov. Kristi Noem will provide the update with Secretary Craig Price at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sioux Falls City Hall.

Last week, Tony Mangan, of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said each fatal crash investigation takes around 30 days to complete.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore in Hyde County, state officials said. Ravnsborg has said he thought he had hit a deer until he discovered Boever’s body on Sunday morning while returning the county sheriff’s private vehicle.

