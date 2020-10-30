Ohio family using slingshot to pass out trick-or-treat candy

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WANE

Posted: / Updated:

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Trick-or-treating will take some hand-eye coordination at Kami Hunter’s home this Halloween.

The Hicksville, Ohio, woman is using a water balloon slingshot to shoot treat baggies at trick-or-treaters as an alternative to handing out candy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This keeps the safe distance,” said Hunter. “It’s important to give and share, and this year especially, if you can find a safe way to do it, I think it’s a really good thing for (the kids).”

Trick-or-treaters can even get a chance for a bonus at the Hunter home: The kids will stand on a target and if they catch the candy, they’ll get a second bag.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance for safely celebrating Halloween, including avoiding traditional trick-or-treating, crowded parties and indoor haunted houses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss