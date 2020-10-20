Ohio felon accused of using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Florida Walmart

National News

by: WJW and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man accused of using a Kool-Aid packet to ring up nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Florida Walmart has been arrested.

Bradley D. Young, 37, who is also a felon out of Ohio, faces grand theft and shoplifting charges, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the store at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft in progress.

A store loss prevention officer watched him scan merchandise with a Kool-Aid packet concealed in his hand so the items rang up as 24 cents each, police said. Young is accused of ringing up three packets and some other small items totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise.

The worker told police she recognized Young from a prior incident at the store.

She told police Young also took a soda and a fan from a shelf and then returned them to customer service, receiving a refund of $9.48.

He is accused of walking out of the store with a shopping cart of unpaid items, including a scooter valued at $248, a dual navigation system valued at $119.87 and $160 worth of batteries.

Deputies arrested him at the store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss