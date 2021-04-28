Oklahoma boy locked in chicken coop thanks officer for rescue: ‘I was just having fun with the ducks and the chickens, so I was fine’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer rescued a woman, her son and their dog from being stuck in a chicken coop — a predicament the young boy didn’t mind at all.

A gust of wind had blown the door shut, trapping the family inside the coop, which locks from the outside.

The Oklahoma City Police Department received a frantic 911 call from a concerned citizen who found the woman, her son and their dog trapped inside.

“They were outside in their backyard feeding the chickens and ducks and they got locked into the pen,” the citizen said. The 911 caller also said the mom asked for assistance from inside the coop. “We need some help,” the mom asked, according to the citizen. “Do you know if an officer can come out and help us?”

The lock-in caused anxiety for the mom, but for her son, it was quality time with his fine feathered friends.

The officer who rescued the trio made the kiddo a junior officer. In return, the Police Department’s newest and youngest recruit gave the officer a personally written note thanking the officer and saying, “My momma was just about going crazy.” He went on to say, “I was just having fun with the ducks and the chickens, so I was fine.”

After reassuring the officer of his safety and his good time in the coop, the youngster concluded the heartfelt message with, “Thank you for all the small and big things you do for our community.”