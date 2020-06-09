Oklahoma children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after school break-in resulting in $50K in damage

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials say three children accused of vandalizing a school in Oklahoma were arrested this weekend.

Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the kids are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School.

Investigators say the school sustained at least $50,000 in damages.

Officials said surveillance cameras inside the school captured the kids damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging doors and windows.

The children, who are ages 6, 8 and 12 years old, were released to their parents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge