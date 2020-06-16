Oklahoma dad released after video shows 2 kids climbing into hot truck by themselves

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Tulsa County Jail/Handout)

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma father arrested after his two young children were found dead inside a hot truck over the weekend has been released after surveillance video showed the kids getting into the vehicle on their own, KJRH reported.

Dustin Lee Dennis, who was facing second-degree murder charges, told police he went to a convenience store with the children and returned home to take a nap, according to KJRH. He said he fell asleep for four to five hours and awoke to find 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Teagan in the truck.

Tulsa police and the Child Crisis Unit received a call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They found both children dead.

“Video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home confirmed that the children managed to get into the truck and tragically never got out,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Based upon that newly discovered evidence the detectives immediately reported it to our office.”

Dennis was released on a personal recognizance bond and no formal charges have been filed in the case.

“All we wish is for more time,” said Chanteil Keys, the children’s aunt. “I can’t imagine what it was like in that vehicle. It would have been literally like being in an oven. Hopefully, they were asleep and went peacefully, but that, that is unknown.”

The high temperature outside was 95 degrees that day.

“After about an hour, I think, on a 90-degree day, it can get up to 119 degrees inside,” said Matthew Arroyo, field operations supervisor for the Emergency Medical Services Authority.

“It is a 100-percent preventable thing. That never has to happen,” Keys said. “Always check your back seat.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge