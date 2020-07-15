Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One day after his state saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has tested positive for the virus.

Stitt said he is tested regularly for COVID-19 and received a positive result during his test on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is recognized as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. Stitt announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

He said he doesn’t feel very ill, but is a little achy. Stitt said he is quarantining himself and will be working from home for the next two weeks.

“We have to adjust our behaviors,” he said.

Stitt said he thinks he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you’re not feeling well, we want you to get tested,” he said.

So far, Stitt said, he doesn’t know where he contracted the virus but doesn’t believe that he was contagious before Saturday. He said he doesn’t believe going back through the reopening process is necessary, saying that Oklahoma has already flattened the curve.

At this point, he said he is not considering a mask mandate for the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Minot Coin Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Coin Shortage"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss