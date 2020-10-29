One death, multiple injuries reported in Mississippi from Hurricane Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.

Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes. Throughout the assessment process MEMA will provide additional damage numbers.

President Trump approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the following counties: Clarke, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne. The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

Governor Tate Reeves toured the damage on Thursday. He made stops in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. The governor said he’s confident more aid, like individual assistance, will be on the way for those who lost their homes and businesses.

“We can actually get indivisible assistance, so individuals who have been harmed by this storm. We got to go and verify the amount of damages that has been done to make sure we qualify for both of those. But I am confident based on the damage I’ve seen already, we have a high likelihood to get category BPA and individual assistance,” said Reeves.

Neighbors and business owners can self-report damage received from Hurricane Zeta through our Crisis-Track Self-Reporting tool.

