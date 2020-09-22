One year after South Dakota’s “Meth We’re On It” Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly one year after South Dakota launched the controversial Meth: We’re On It campaign, the state is no longer going to be using it. The state says these ads were to grab people’s attention and they worked.

“Meth We’re On It’ is what we used in our first awareness campaign and we’re pivoting now to ‘Anyone Everywhere’, the whole idea here is that meth can be used by anyone in South Dakota and it can happen anywhere it doesn’t matter if you live in rural South Dakota or in the urban areas,” Secretary of Department of Social Services Laurie Gill said.

The next meth campaign is still being worked on

