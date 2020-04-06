Breaking News
Coming shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 4:00 p.m.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19

National News

by: KXAN

Posted: / Updated:

An organization is doing what it can to get personal protective equipment (PPE) into the hands of front line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group called Find The Masks launched an online interactive map to help people find the closest PPE donation site in every state.

The site specifically calls on construction workers, vets, scientists and dentists as they are the most likely to have PPE such as N95 masks.

The site’s map allows users to enter their addresses and see exactly which donation sites are closest to them. Find The Mask asks that anyone donating masks from an open package place them inside a sealed bag before donating.

There is also a place for people who are looking for PPE to add a new donation site to the map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"

Paradiso Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paradiso Gives Back"

Earl the Reading Donkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earl the Reading Donkey"

Coronavirus Numbers 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Numbers 4-5"

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge