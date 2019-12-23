OnStar will update members on Santa’s location for those on the road

National News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Will you be traveling this Christmas Eve and still want updates on where Santa Claus is on his journey around the world? Well, you’re in luck! OnStar and NORAD are working together again to allow drivers to track Father Christmas while on the road.

This isn’t the first time OnStar and NORAD have worked together. On its website, OnStar says that “for the last decade, OnStar has teamed up with NORAD to help magnify the wonder of Christmas for thousands of children on the road.”

Not only will OnStar track Saint Nicholas for you, but they will also donate $1 for every time their blue button is pushed to give updates on Santa’s whereabouts.

If you want to be able to track Kris Kringle in your car this season, you’ll need to make sure your car has the blue OnStar button and that you’re on one of the paid plans offered by OnStar. You can find all that info here.

Once you have those two requirements checked off your list, you’ll be able to ask OnStar for updates on Jolly Old St. Nick starting at 5 a.m. CT on Christmas Eve all the way until 4 a.m. CT on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

