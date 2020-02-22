Oops! Wrong house accidentally torn down in Texas

When you go to tear down a house… it’s probably a good idea to triple check the address. That’s what one Texas company is learning after it demolished the wrong house!

A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on the same street as the one that was actually supposed to be demoed. The company’s owner says the home didn’t have any numbers on it, and if there were numbers on the curb, they were covered by water and debris from recent rain.

Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation and had no gas meter. So they figured it was the right place.

Some neighbors suspected something was off.

“I got a call from my neighbor who lived across the alley and said they’re tearing down a perfectly good house do you know what’s going on and then he sent me the picture,” said neighbor David Walkington.

“I was pulling up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew was getting out of here. Didn’t think much of it, just thought another permanent demolition in the neighborhood,” said neighbor Zach Basich.

The house is actually owned by a man who lives in California. He inherited it from a friend three years ago, and was planning to renovate it. He says he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house ad its sentimental value.

