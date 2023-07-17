BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) –A 43-year-old Canadian man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in importing and distributing illegal drugs in North America, one of the outcomes of an eight-year investigation that started in Grand Forks.

This case is a part of ‘Operation Denial’ — an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl and related paraphernalia — and aided by the multi-agency Special Operations Division near Washington D.C. The investigation originally began in North Dakota on January 3, 2015, after Bailey Henke died of an overdose in Grand Forks.

As a result of the operation, Xuan Cahn Nguyen — a 43-year-old man from Point-Au-Tremble, Quebec, was extradited from Canada to the United States on January 6, 2021.

On May 31, 2022, he plead guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute and Import Controlled Substances and Controlled Substance Analogues Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Death, as well as Money Laundering Conspiracy.

As part of the plea, Nguyen admitted that he assisted two individuals — Daniel Vivas Ceron and Jason Berry — with an international fentanyl and fentanyl analogue distribution operation, which was run from inside Drummond Correctional Institution in Drummondville, Quebec. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and three years of supervised release.

To date, Operation Denial has led to 31 defendants charged in North Dakota, and three defendants charged in Oregon. Previous investigations have resulted in nearly $1 million in cash and property forfeited from members of the organization.

Jason Berry and Daniel Vivas Ceron are scheduled for sentencing on July 24th and 25th, 2023, in Fargo.