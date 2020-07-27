Oprah’s O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” in London. O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the December 2020 issue after 20 years of publication. The brand, which is among the most recognizable magazines in the U.S., is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric,” said a Hearst spokeswoman Monday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the December 2020 issue after 20 years of publication.

Hearst says the brand is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric,” with “some form of print.”

Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director. It is among the country’s most recognizable magazines.

Hearst declined to answer why they were dropping the regular print edition, saying only it was a “natural next step.” Magazines are trying to grow their digital properties as print advertising shrinks and people spend more time online. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Sky Dancer Casino remains closed

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

100 days from the November election

Robert One Minute 7-26

3-vehicle crash on I-94

Turtle Mountain housing project

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in ND

College baseball

Independent Baseball

"Mask-erade" Prom

MN mask mandate began Saturday

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss