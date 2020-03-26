Oregon grandmother with COVID-19: ‘That was miserable’

Coronavirus
Kathy Gibson is recovering now

by: Dan Tilkin and KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been more than 2 days since Kathy Gibson got her coronavirus diagnosis — but it’s been more than 2 weeks of misery.

The Clark County grandmother told KOIN 6 News she was first diagnosed at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital with bronchitis and was given antibiotics. A week later she got the coronavirus news.

“When I had the fever I had the cough at the same time and that was miserable. My eyes were so sore,” Gibson said. “I had diarrhea and throwing up like never before. I just thought my sore throat came from vomiting so hard.”

She said she doesn’t know anyone who has the virus. “People are carriers and don’t know it because they feel fairly good.”

Bailey Resleff’s grandmother, Kathy Gibson, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Clark County, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

Her granddaughter, Bailey Resleff, said the coronavirus has taken its toll on the family.

“She’s doing a lot better and I’m very, very thankful,” Resleff said. “Honestly it hasn’t even hit me yet. When I found out my heart did sink, but it never fully hit me. It’s hard to believe that this is actually happening.”

While Gibson is feeling much better, she has a curious symptom other coronavirus patients have also reported: she’s lost her taste and smell.

“I lost — and I still don’t have it back — I lost all my taste. I can’t taste anything at all. It tastes the same. I can’t smell anything.”

Even though she’s still coughing quite a bit she said she doesn’t have a fever anymore. Gibson is waiting to hear from the Clark County Health Department about how long she has to stay quarantined.

She’s also concerned about her husband’s health and whether his diabetes makes him more vulnerable.

Kathy Gibson of Clark County was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is recovering, March 25, 2020 (Courtesy photo)

