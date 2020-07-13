Oregon, other states putting names of ousted police online

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement. It lists over 1,700 people whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state.

The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature created a law requiring a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended.

Other states are moving in the same direction but the United States lacks an official national database.

A non-profit created one and says more work is needed.