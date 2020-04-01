Oregon veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates 104th birthday

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday and his recovery from the novel coronavirus.

William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first two residents to test positive for the disease at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. To date, 16 residents have tested positive and two have passed away, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Lapschies has been isolated in his room since first showing symptoms on March 5. Staffers have been caring for him while using personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns, face masks and plastic face shields. As of this week, “he has met the guidelines by the CDC and Oregon Health Authority to be considered recovered from COVID-19,” according to a spokesman for the VA.

Visitors are not allowed inside the facility, per state restrictions issued in March. So Wednesday, Lapschies’ family surprised him outside the veterans’ home for a social distancing celebration.

Carolee Brown said it was not exactly how she planned to celebrate her father’s 104th birthday.

“We celebrated his 101 and had over 200 people. So trying to keep our social distancing and do what Gov. Brown has asked us to do,” she said. “But we’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him.”