Oreo releases new Lady Gaga-themed cookies

by: Elizabeth Chmurak and Nexstar Media Wire

Photo: Oreo

(NewsNation Now) — If you are one of Lady Gaga’s “Little Monsters” you’ll love the new bright-colored Oreos dropping soon.

Oreo has teamed up with the Grammy Award-winning music artist and actress to create cookies inspired by her latest album, “Chromatica.”

The new cookie features a golden Oreo with a pink-orange hue and is stuffed with green creme. Topping it off is etched designs influenced by “Chromatica.”

Lady Gaga posted a video on Twitter showing off her Oreos.

“We decided it was a good idea to have a Chromatica Oreo which is a pink cookie with green filling,” said Lady Gaga in her tweeted video.

