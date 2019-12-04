Oreo reveals new churro flavored creme cookie

After months of waiting and guessing… Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.

On Monday, Oreo confirmed on Twitter the flavor is a churro-flavored creme, writing, “Nice work, super-sleuths.”

Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored creme. Nice work, super-sleuths 🔍 We have notified the winner directly. More details at https://t.co/rzgYKuUnE9. pic.twitter.com/CAs8VBbNWx — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2019

In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.

A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.

Oreo told People magazine other tops guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.

The cookie company says the new churro-flavored creme Oreo should be available nationwide.