Oreo to release limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme

National News

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) —  Some good news to start off 2021: Oreo is releasing a limited-edition strawberry frosted donut flavored cookie complete with glittery pink creme filling.

The new treat is two golden Oreo cookies stuffed with a double layer of pink-colored strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles and a donut-flavored creme. Drool-worthy, right?

The new Oreo is set to debut in March. They’re only available while supplies last however, so get your hands on this creme-worthy cookie concoction before they’re all gone.

Oreo also collaborated with Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga to release cookies inspired by her latest album, “Chromatica.” The cookie features a golden Oreo with a pink-orange hue and is stuffed with green creme. Topping it off is etched designs influenced by the album.

NewsNation affiliate WDSU contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

