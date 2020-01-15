Orphaned AZ teen told he can’t live in senior living community

Closings
(AP) — An Arizona couple says their senior living community won’t allow their orphaned grandson to keep staying with them because of age limits.

The 15-year-old moved in with his grandparents not long after his parents died in 2018. But the family received a letter last month from attorneys for the homeowners association saying the community’s age restrictions must be followed. The minimum age to live there is 19.

The couple has until June to either move or find another home for their grandson.

The association says not enforcing the age requirement could lead to legal problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

