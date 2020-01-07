Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for wienermobile

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

All of your wiener dreams just came true.

You can now apply to be a “Hotdogger” and see the country through the windshield of the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for a one-year assignment.

The company has posted positions for ‘Hotdoggers’…a full-time job plus benefits.

It’s looking for graduating college seniors who could promote the brand at events and on social media bringing “miles of smiles to millions.”

The Wienermobile has become an American icon for over 80 years…and you can’t miss it when it’s in your city!

So can you cut the mustard? There’s only one way to find out…

Go to oscarmayer.com/wienermobile

