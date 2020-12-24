Over 1M passengers screened for flights in US, highest since March

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NEW YORK — The number of passengers screened for flights in the U.S. topped nearly 1.2 million Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, but it’s still about 38.5% below the same Wednesday last year, by far the smallest percentage decline since March.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday’s tally of 1.19 million was the most since mid-March.

It’s the third straight daily gain.

On the same weekday a year ago, 1.94 million passengers were screened. However, that was Christmas 2019 when travel was lighter than normal. On several days in early April after the pandemic broadsided the U.S. economy, fewer than 100,000 people were screened to board planes.

The bump comes as the CDC warns that holiday travel may increase one’s chances of getting and spreading the virus. It recommends staying home and postponing travel as the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Vaccine Look Ahead

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Holiday Traditions

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

A warm Christmas ahead with weekend snow chances

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Dickinson Trinity Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr. Wynne on Mutations

Vaccines and Kids

Florida adopters rescue 20 golden retrievers from China slaughter

Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Hoeven

NDR Fund Extension

SYSK Grandma Jordis

Building Fee Waived

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories