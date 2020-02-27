Panera launches coffee subscription service

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From streaming movies and TV to getting clothing and makeup shipped directly to your home, there seems to be a subscription service for everything these days.

Now — people can get their caffeine fix through an unlimited coffee subscription being offered by Panera Bread.

The service costs $8.99 per month and includes any size and flavor of coffee, iced coffee and tea. MyPanera members can redeem their subscription once up to every two hours, however, refills are unlimited in the cafe.

Visit Panera’s website for more information.