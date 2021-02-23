Parents find 5,000 fentanyl pills in child’s toy from Arizona thrift store

PHOENIX (NEXSTAR) – A child’s toy bought at an Arizona thrift store turned out to be stuffed with what police believe was thousands of pills of the dangerous drug fentanyl.

A couple bought the Glo Worm toy for their daughter at a store in El Mirage, according to Phoenix police.

The Glo Worm is built to light up and play music when squeezed, and can be opened to remove electronics before washing.

The parents were in the process of cleaning the toy when they stumbled across the pills and called police, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told Arizona Republic.

The Phoenix Police Dept. recommends inspecting “all opened and used items.”

