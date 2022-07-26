GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr.

Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 years in prison for accountability to the boy’s death. Another man, Racso James Birdtail, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for accountability to assault and evidence tampering.

The child, Tony Renova, had been in foster care since he was an infant, and had been returned to his parents’ custody nine months before he died. An autopsy found he had a gash on his head and bruising all over his body.