Parents of girl who fell to her death sue cruise company

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of Justice and Law books on a wooden background._1555622090871

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who fell to her death out of an open cruise ship window in Puerto Rico filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Royal Caribbean Cruises, accusing the company of negligence by allowing the window to be opened.

Chloe Wiegand fell to her death in July after her grandfather lifted her to the window on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship while the vessel docked. She would have turned 2 this week.

“We should be celebrating with presents and a birthday cake, but instead we are talking about her death,” Chloe’s mother, Kim Wiegand of Granger, Indiana, told reporters at a news conference in nearby South Bend.

She said she spends time with her daughter’s urn every night.

Chloe’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide. He insists he’s colorblind and didn’t know the 11th floor window in the children’s play area was open. He said he believed he was lifting Chloe so that she could bang on the glass, like at a hockey game.

The lawsuit says the company violated industry standards by failing to provide reasonably safe windows in an area where children play on the ship.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami. It seeks an unspecified financial award. Royal Caribbean didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

“We all sit here broken,” Anello said Wednesday. “But our family is strong and we will stay strong together.”

Anello is due in a Puerto Rico court on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT"

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"

Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge