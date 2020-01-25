Parts of Phoenix airport briefly evacuated; flights delayed

National News
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of travelers were temporarily evacuated from parts of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday after American Airlines called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger, airport officials and witnesses said.

American Airlines said in an email that employees requested help from police to deal with a passenger on Flight 648 to Salt Lake City shortly before it was supposed to take off.

Parts of Terminal 4 were briefly evacuated. Jon Connor, a filmmaker, said he was walking to his plane when “all of the sudden hordes of people” started walking in his direction.

The investigation also caused three flights to be delayed.

The passenger is in police custody, Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

Passengers posted pictures of crowded hallways on social media. The airport says everything is back to normal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Donations"

TMAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMAR"

DOCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOCR"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Prison Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Hiring"

Brianna Diede

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brianna Diede"

Cookies 4 You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cookies 4 You"

Muus Lumber & Hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Muus Lumber & Hardware"

Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Animal Shelter"

Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge