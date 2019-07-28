Patients Say High Drug Prices are Causing Unnecessary Deaths

NEXSTAR (Washington D.C.)– With one in four Americans struggling to pay for their medications, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are continuing their push to lower prices.

This week a number of bills to change the way drug companies set prices made headway through the house and senate. But it’s still a ways until they reach the finish line.

Patient Sa’ra skipper says, “This is unacceptable.”

Sa’ra skipper says because of its high price, she and her sister started to ration their insulin.

Skipper explains, “I couldn’t afford my single dose of insulin so my sister risked her life sharing hers. She went into diabetic ketoacidosis, had to be hospitalized for four days, the veins in her body blue and she had to have a pick line into her neck.”

Republican Representative Jim Jordan says, “We have this great system where we have innovation we do get the greatest drugs brought to market. We got to make sure that continues.”

Skipper and panel of patients say congress needs to step in and pass reforms to bring costs down.



She adds, “The price of prevamlid is nearly $250,000 a year. Price gouging is killing people these pharmaceuticals are committing murder and getting away with it.”

At the hearing lawmakers in both parties promised to fight back. But Republican Congressman Jim Jordan also warned of the cost of too much regulation.

Despite Jordan’s reservations, the House is advancing plans to bring cheaper generic brands into the market. And in the Senate, a plan to slash payments for Medicaid and Medicare patients is headed to the floor for a vote.

John Grogan, the White House Director of Domestic Policy says President Trump is celebrating the recent progress and says the Senate plan alone will save tax payers billions of dollars.

Grogan says, “They’re taking advantage of taxpayers so we want to end all of this gaming.”

Grogran says the white house is negotiating details with the senate ahead of their vote. And says he’s confident reforms are coming.

He adds, “I’m optimistic we’re going to see real progress in the house in the Senate.”

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has not confirmed if he’s backing recent plans. The White House says an executive order isn’t off the table if Congress fails to act.