Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

100 years. A lot has happened. And Dick Higgins has lived through it all: the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, the Pearl Harbor attack, even COVID-19.

He’s a survivor, a veteran and he goes by “Gramps.”

On Saturday, the Bend, Oregon community showed up in a big way to celebrate 100 years of Gramps with a surprise parade.

Bringing friends, family and fellow veterans together, all to honor this man and his latest milestone.

His day starts with a patriotic brunch and stories of the past.

“Good ole fertile dust in Oklahoma that gave me my long life I guess,” Gramps said.

Higgins has had an impressive 100 years. Most notably, surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.

He also beat COVID-19 and 99 years old. But Gramps said he’s not done yet.

“I had a half-brother that hit 106”

So he hit 106, are you trying to beat him?

“Yep, I’m going for 110!”

A determined spirit from the man of the hour.

A salute to you, Gramps, and a very happy 100th birthday.