Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

National News

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

100 years. A lot has happened. And Dick Higgins has lived through it all: the Dust Bowl in Oklahoma, the Pearl Harbor attack, even COVID-19.

He’s a survivor, a veteran and he goes by “Gramps.”

On Saturday, the Bend, Oregon community showed up in a big way to celebrate 100 years of Gramps with a surprise parade.

Bringing friends, family and fellow veterans together, all to honor this man and his latest milestone.

His day starts with a patriotic brunch and stories of the past.

“Good ole fertile dust in Oklahoma that gave me my long life I guess,” Gramps said.

Higgins has had an impressive 100 years. Most notably, surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.

He also beat COVID-19 and 99 years old. But Gramps said he’s not done yet.

“I had a half-brother that hit 106”
So he hit 106, are you trying to beat him?
“Yep, I’m going for 110!”

A determined spirit from the man of the hour.

A salute to you, Gramps, and a very happy 100th birthday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories