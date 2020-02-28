Pedestrian deaths reach 30-year high

National News

by: CNN Newsource

The number of pedestrians being killed in the United States has hit a 30 year high, but what is behind the deadly rise?

SUVs, drugs and alcohol; warm weather; and cell phones. According to a new study, those are the reasons behind an increase in pedestrian deaths.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says more than 6,500 people were killed walking on or near a road in 2019. That’s the highest since 1988. California, Florida and Texas have the most pedestrian deaths.

Between 2009 and 2018, the number of pedestrians killed yearly went up a staggering 53 percent, while all other traffic deaths increased by 2 percent. Everything from warmer weather, which encourages more nighttime activity like walking and associated with more drinking, to distraction from smartphones, an increase in larger vehicles are all mentioned in the study.

The GHSA also mentioned the decriminalization of marijuana in several states as a possible factor. The study, however, does not discuss the culpability and responsibility of pedestrians.

The study suggests states and local communities focus on enforcement, engineering, education and emergency response in order to get a handle on the problem.

