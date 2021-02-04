Peeps to make comeback just in time for Easter following pandemic break

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — After a nine-month hiatus because of the pandemic, Peeps are making their return this Easter season.

Candymaker Just Born Quality Confections said Wednesday that there will be new and classic varieties of the candy “hatching this year.”

The production of the sugar-coated marshmallow candy, which is most typically shaped like a chick or bunny, was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The candy was not available for Valentine’s Day, Halloween or Christmas last year.

“PEEPS is back and better than ever! We’re thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year,” Caitlin Servian, Peeps brand manager, said in a statement.

Peeps won’t be back in time for Valentine’s Day this year either. Instead, Just Born is placing its focus on its signature holiday. According to the company, the marshmallows candy is the No. 1 non-chocolate Easter candy.

Additionally, the company is introducing two new flavors nationwide – Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon-flavored marshmallow chicks and the Peeps Froot Loops-flavored pop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

