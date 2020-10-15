Peloton recalls bike pedals after reports of injuries

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — After reports of injuries, Peloton has announced a recall of pedals sold on some of its most popular bikes.

The pedals in questions are “PR70P” or a first-generation pedal fitted on bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016. About 27,000 sets of pedals were sold on bikes that cost about $2,000.

The company says it’s received 120 reports of pedals breaking, including more than a dozen leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, according to a post on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Peloton says anyone with the pedals should stop using them immediately.

According to the company, the word “Peloton” is molded into the pedal body. Additionally, an orange symbol and white lettering spelling “Peloton” are printed on the top of the cleat binding.

Affected customers can call the company at 844-410-0141. Peloton says it sent touchscreen notifications and emails to customers impacted by the recall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

