Pentagon authorizes nearly 50 top civilian, military leaders to get COVID-19 vaccine to prove shots are safe

Maj. Jeffery Wittkopp, left, a Physician Assistant in the Emergency Department at Madigan Army Medical Center, receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 from nurse Jose Picart, right, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, south of Seattle. Vaccinations are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks for front-line medical workers and and others in high-priority positions at the base. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Pentagon has authorized nearly 50 top civilian and military leaders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to prove the shots are safe and effective.

In a memo to senior leaders, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist laid out specific vaccine allowances for the heads of the military services and combatant commands around the world.

“It is critical that leaders play an active role in promoting the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination to ensure maximum voluntary participation in the vaccination effort,” said Norquist in the memo obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The memo signed Thursday said department leaders may receive what he called “show of confidence” vaccines as a “strategic messaging tool” between now and Jan. 15.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller got his vaccine on Monday, the day it was first rolled out. Frontline healthcare workers at military installations have started getting vaccines. Other senior leaders who will get the vaccine are Norquist, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as his vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Ramón Colón-López.

