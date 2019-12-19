‘People are appalled’: House debates before impeachment vote

National News

House of Reps debated for 10 hours before taking vote

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — For hours before voting on the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, lawmakers of both parties made their case with short speeches on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said President Trump did release aid in 2017 and 2018 to Ukraine, “but not in 2019. Why? Because in 2019 Vice President Joe Biden was running for President.”

“Making matters worse over the past several months,” said another Democrat, Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado, “President Trump and his administration have done everything they can to prevent Congress from uncovering the truth.”

GOP lawmakers tried to convince their peers and the public that the president did nothing wrong.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart rose to Trump’s defense. “This vote, this day is about one thing and one thing only: they hate this president.”

Colorado’s Scott Tipton said he doesn’t see the evidence to support impeachment. “There was no high crimes, no misdemeanors, they had no fact witnesses to be able to point to that.”

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, December 18, 2019 (Nexstar)

While the US Senate is not expected to remove President Trump from office, Democrats like Oregon’s Earl Blumenauer say impeachment has meaning.

“People back home in Portland are ready to move forward,” Blumenauer said. “They are appalled at what they’ve seen.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"

Optimist Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge