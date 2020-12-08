People line up to take selfies with ‘Magic Potty’ in Lee’s Summit

by: Karra Small

Posted: / Updated:

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A lot of people try to avoid porta potties, but this Lee’s Summit toilet has people stopping by in droves.

Dubbed the ‘Magic Potty,’ the porta potty is decorated with Christmas lights.

Troy Jackson started the trend four years ago after he became frustrated with a porta potty that was left over in his neighborhood after a city project.

“They accidentally just left it there, so I got frustrated one year and when my daughter and I were out doing the lights at our house, I got a little angry and said, ‘Forget it. Let’s go decorate the porta potty and call it a day.'”

Now, the Magic Potty has a cult following, with visitors stopping by all holiday season to take selfies.

The potty is located at the intersection of Blue Parkway and Blackwell Road.

The Jackson family also accepts canned goods to donate to Coldwater of Lee’s Summit.

You can keep up with the Lee’s Summit Magic Potty on Facebook.

