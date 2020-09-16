PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better

HOUSTON (KDAF) — A canned drink likely isn’t what you grab before heading to bed, but PepsiCo is hoping they can change that with a new beverage called Driftwell.

The company says the enhanced water will help consumers relax and unwind.

PepsiCo says the functional drink contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10% of the daily recommended intake of magnesium. There are studies that claim L-theanine, an amino acid found in mushrooms and black teas, promote stress reduction and better sleep.

Pepsi employees conceptualized Driftwell through an internal company competition.

According to PepsiCo, Driftwell will be available nationwide on e-commerce sites in December and in grocery stores by the first quarter of 2021. Pepsi says it’s the fastest drink they’ve ever moved to market out of the company.

The drink will be sold in 7.5 ounce mini cans and only comes in one flavor – blackberry lavender.

