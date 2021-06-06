PETA issues urgent warning to anyone with a dog regarding heat

This week’s scorching temperatures puts dogs at high risk of heat prostration and death, so PETA is issuing an urgent warning to anyone with a dog:

Touch the pavement to ensure that it won’t burn dogs’ footpads.

Be alert to a long, curled-up tongue and heavy panting, as dogs cannot sweat as humans can and heat builds up inside their bodies.

Walk only in the shade, on earth or grass, and never leave animals outdoors in extreme heat or inside vehicles.

According to PETA, fieldworkers discovered the body of a dog who had died after being left chained up in the hot sun, and similar reports nationwide are starting to roll in. Recently, a law-enforcement officer mistakenly left his patrol car with a dog inside it, and the K-9 succumbed to heat prostration and died.

Last year, more than 31 dogs were reported dead from heat-related causes.

If you see a dog in a hot car …

Call 911 immediately. While you’re waiting for the police to arrive, write down the car’s make, model, and license plate number, or take a picture of the vehicle and go to the nearest building to find a manager and ask that the owner of the car be paged. If authorities are unresponsive or too slow to respond and the animal’s life appears to be in imminent danger, find a witness who will back up your assessment before carefully removing the animal from the car and carrying him or her into the shade. Don’t leave until the authorities arrive on the scene and you know that the dog is safe.

For more tips click here.