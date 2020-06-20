Petition calls for Columbus, Ohio to be renamed ‘Flavortown’

National News

by: NBC4 Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A petition on Change.org is calling on the capital of Ohio, Columbus, to be renamed Flavortown in honor of Guy Fieri. 

According to the petition, the city’s name is tarnished due to the history of its namesake Christopher Columbus. 

Earlier Thursday, Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered the Christopher Columbus statue in front of City Hall to be removed and placed in storage. 

But why rename Columbus to Flavortown? 

“The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation’s largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he’s such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature,” the petition states.

As of Thursday, the petition had more than 1,100 signatures towards a goal of 1,500.  

“I’m not up to date on my Columbus town charter, so whether it takes a council vote or a petition or a town referendum – let’s get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow,” the petition ends.  

